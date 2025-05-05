Marshall Wace LLP Has $257,000 Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,520,000 after buying an additional 38,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,905,000 after acquiring an additional 105,549 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Price Performance

NYSE:SWX opened at $74.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $156,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,532,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,932,258.40. The trade was a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SWX

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.