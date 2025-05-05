Marshall Wace LLP Has $295,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000.

NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $40.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.14.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

