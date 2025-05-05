Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,374 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,555,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,375,000 after purchasing an additional 187,633 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,824,000 after buying an additional 555,245 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,669,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,952,000 after acquiring an additional 258,958 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,517,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 111,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,999.70. This trade represents a 0.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Harvey bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,018.40. The trade was a 2.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,400 shares of company stock worth $1,388,464 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

MTDR stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $66.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.74.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTDR

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.