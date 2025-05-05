Marshall Wace LLP Invests $266,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. KilterHowling LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 126,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 94,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 4.7 %

BATS USMV opened at $92.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.56.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.