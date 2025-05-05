Marshall Wace LLP Invests $278,000 in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 877,273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 216,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,511,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CTOS shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Custom Truck One Source from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Baird R W lowered Custom Truck One Source from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

NYSE:CTOS opened at $4.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $422.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.