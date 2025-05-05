Marshall Wace LLP Invests $301,000 in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

MV Oil Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MVO opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust Profile

(Free Report)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.