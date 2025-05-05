Marshall Wace LLP Invests $331,000 in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 285,043 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

ELDN stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $198.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.32). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

