Marshall Wace LLP Invests $337,000 in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 45,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $115.00 target price on Bel Fuse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFA opened at $64.10 on Monday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $803.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.73.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.60 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.66%.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.36%.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

