Marshall Wace LLP Invests $345,000 in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 297,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,890,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $50.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29. The company has a market cap of $951.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $53.01.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.