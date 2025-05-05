Marshall Wace LLP Invests $351,000 in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Cango at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,670,000. HCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cango in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cango during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango Price Performance

CANG stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $421.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.66. Cango Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.

Cango ( NYSE:CANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.52 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 51.90%.

Cango declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cango

(Free Report)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.