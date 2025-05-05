Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,743 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,222,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 459,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,800,000 after acquiring an additional 125,912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 894.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 130,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRKS shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,345. This trade represents a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRKS opened at $46.00 on Monday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

