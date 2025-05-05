Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $300,000 Investment in Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,784,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Smith-Midland by 569.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 236.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Smith-Midland stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. Smith-Midland Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $170.61 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Smith-Midland Profile

Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems in the United States. It offers SlenderWall lightweight construction panel, lightweight exterior cladding used for the exterior walls of buildings; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers, used on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings, used in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations; Easi-Set utility, vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels, it absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding.

