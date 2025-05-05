Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $321,000 Investment in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Intevac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intevac by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 66,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Intevac by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 277,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 317,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intevac in the 4th quarter worth $1,562,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $4.00 on Monday. Intevac, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $108.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

Intevac Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Intevac’s payout ratio is currently -60.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Intevac in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

