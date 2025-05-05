Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $329,000 Investment in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 355,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 162,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $3,027,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $254.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $43.13.
Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.53%.
Johnson Outdoors Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
