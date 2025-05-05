Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $354,000 Investment in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Neal Lux purchased 9,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $161,126.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,212.50. This trade represents a 4.49 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE FET opened at $15.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $185.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.39). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.