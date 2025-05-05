Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 474,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of COLB stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.59. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COLB. DA Davidson set a $25.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

