Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 128,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,906,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wrap Technologies Stock Performance

WRAP opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.38. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies ( NASDAQ:WRAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 480.59%.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

