Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 29,558 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,558 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 110,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 184,120 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 756,800 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $424.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.05.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

