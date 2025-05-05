Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JGLO opened at $59.59 on Monday. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.77.

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

