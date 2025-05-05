Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 15,717 iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,804,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 123,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $105.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

