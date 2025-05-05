Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 36,794 Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.28% of Star at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 441,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 54,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Star by 123.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Star by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 866,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 116,710 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Star by 262.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star during the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Star stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Star Holdings has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31.

About Star

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($7.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Star had a negative net margin of 76.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

