Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 3,862 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN stock opened at $77.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

