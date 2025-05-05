Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 6,188 Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quantum

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $26,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,683.20. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 962,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $9,861,801.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 966,304 shares of company stock worth $9,902,545. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Stock Performance

QMCO opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. Quantum Co. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $90.64.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on QMCO shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Quantum from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Quantum from $5.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Further Reading

