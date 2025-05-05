Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 9,531 Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 126,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 299,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 535.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $35.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $679.36 million, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $35.52.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

