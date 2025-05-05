Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,840 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Valaris were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valaris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,454,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,532,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Valaris by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,637,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after buying an additional 87,420 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Valaris by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 756,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after acquiring an additional 85,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the fourth quarter valued at $31,949,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 605,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

VAL stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.87 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VAL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

