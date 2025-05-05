Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 489.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $22.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. National Bankshares set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

