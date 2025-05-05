Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:CBU opened at $56.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on CBU

About Community Bank System

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.