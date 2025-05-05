Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,052 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,151,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $813.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

