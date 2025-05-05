Marshall Wace LLP Sells 110,846 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,428.70. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $42,112.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,510. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $324,567 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

