Marshall Wace LLP Sells 166,455 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,455 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pamplona Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,846,000. Wynnchurch Capital Partners IV L.P. purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,287,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,408,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,151,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 813,620 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 171,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $688,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,629.72. The trade was a 24.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Latham Group

Latham Group Stock Performance

SWIM stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. Latham Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $695.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46.

Latham Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.