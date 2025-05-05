Marshall Wace LLP Sells 17,218 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,218 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $28.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. The trade was a 3.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

