Marshall Wace LLP Sells 45,467 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,467 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,536,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,707,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,778 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.54.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,099,559.60. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

