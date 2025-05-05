Marshall Wace LLP Sells 4,895 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,844 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

MUX stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $395.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Free Report ) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised McEwen Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

