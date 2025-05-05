Marshall Wace LLP Sells 513,797 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 513,797 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Copart were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Copart by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,230.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $61.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

