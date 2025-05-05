Marshall Wace LLP Sells 59,262 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59,262 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 64,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 183,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 70.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:SCM opened at $12.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.86. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.39% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCM. StockNews.com cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

