Marshall Wace LLP Sells 6,570 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,800,000 after buying an additional 226,251 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 78,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 632,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 554,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

ASPN opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.95%. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASPN

Aspen Aerogels Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.