Marshall Wace LLP Sells 789 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $855,884,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,052,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,270,000 after purchasing an additional 94,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 822,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,124,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.14.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $125.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.09 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $560.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.57 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.