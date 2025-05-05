Marshall Wace LLP Takes $307,000 Position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 226,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Kopin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Kopin by 527.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 173,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 145,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 408,396 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $218.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. Kopin Co. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.17.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 109.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kopin from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.56.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

