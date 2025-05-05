Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Desktop Metal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 203,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,419 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 432,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 70,758 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 387,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

DM stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $165.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56.

Desktop Metal Profile

(Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.