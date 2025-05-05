Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pagaya Technologies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

In other news, insider Tami Rosen sold 35,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $530,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,715. The trade was a 48.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 12,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $119,577.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 105,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,388.95. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,004 shares of company stock worth $770,036 over the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PGY opened at $11.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $19.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.32). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

