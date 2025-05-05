MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Update

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 36,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
MediaCo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDIA opened at $0.97 on Monday. MediaCo has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.46.
MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter.
MediaCo Company Profile
MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.
