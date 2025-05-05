MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Update

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 36,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

MediaCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDIA opened at $0.97 on Monday. MediaCo has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.46.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediaCo Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediaCo stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediaCo Holding Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDIA Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of MediaCo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.

