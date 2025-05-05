Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Short Interest Update

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

Shares of MMSI opened at $95.66 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $111.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $355.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,028 shares in the company, valued at $112,794,868.08. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $526,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at $490,428.67. The trade was a 51.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 84,923 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 85.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,921,000 after buying an additional 265,648 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 33,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

