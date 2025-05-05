Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Short Interest Update

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 7,420,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 707,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.
Merus Stock Performance
Merus stock opened at $44.19 on Monday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRUS. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.
About Merus
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
