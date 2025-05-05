Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Short Interest Update

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 7,420,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 707,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Merus stock opened at $44.19 on Monday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 2,153.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Merus by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRUS. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

