MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,731 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Innoviva by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,919,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,354,000 after buying an additional 226,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 69,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 178,583 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of INVA stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.35. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 1,196,746 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $20,966,989.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,658,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,140,511.60. The trade was a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

