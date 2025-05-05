MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,718 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fluence Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,287,000 after acquiring an additional 110,256 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Fluence Energy by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,849,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 296,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,134,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after buying an additional 207,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,111,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 148,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FLNC opened at $4.34 on Monday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $787.92 million, a PE ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,272.33. The trade was a 39.55 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian Nebreda purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $149,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,455 shares in the company, valued at $764,889.25. This represents a 24.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 79,000 shares of company stock worth $499,665. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Fluence Energy Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

