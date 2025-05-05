MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,217 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Jamf by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,845,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,375,000 after purchasing an additional 841,239 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after buying an additional 409,531 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after acquiring an additional 306,558 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Jamf by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 778,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 297,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jamf by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 167,909 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAMF opened at $11.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, CEO John Strosahl sold 56,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $763,350.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,540,226 shares in the company, valued at $20,931,671.34. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 9,701 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $131,933.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,065.60. This trade represents a 14.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,912 shares of company stock worth $3,355,739. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jamf from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

