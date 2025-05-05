MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,256 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 114,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 249.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 205,705 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $21.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 108.69% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $926.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $4,393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,132,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,738,370.90. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,671.14. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,181,855 shares of company stock worth $35,166,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

