MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,795 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,350,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,399,000 after buying an additional 2,750,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Advantage by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,425,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in First Advantage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,223,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,574,000 after acquiring an additional 286,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,227,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,485,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,011,000 after purchasing an additional 50,469 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Price Performance

NYSE:FA opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Advantage Co. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Read Our Latest Report on First Advantage

First Advantage Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.