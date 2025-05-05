MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,669 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at $5,769,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 585,734 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 2,178.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 495,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at $3,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, April 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LZ stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.