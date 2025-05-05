MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 771 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Encore Capital Group worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 827.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Encore Capital Group

In other news, CEO Ashish Masih bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.14 per share, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,005.56. This trade represents a 6.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashwini Gupta purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $1,404,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,505.90. This trade represents a 70.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $265.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

